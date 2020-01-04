Escalating Middle East conflict could affect Northwest Arkansans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Thursday’s U.S.-led airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani resulted in a 3% spike in oil prices, one University of Arkansas economist said. But Northwest Arkansans don’t need to worry about a major change in their economy unless Iran responds with restrictions or military action.

“Consumers, in general, if they expect oil prices to go up significantly, they’re gonna pull back spending even now,” said Mervin Jeberaj, the director for the UA Center for Business & Economic Research. “So, that’s where consumer confidence would play into it.”

If Thursday’s strike causes violence to escalate, it could have several effects, including the restriction of oil coming out of the Persian Gulf and a possible spike in gasoline prices.

Jeberaj said prices temporarily jumped during a smaller conflict last year, but there’s no need to worry about stocking up on gas just yet.

If oil prices go up, Arkansans will see it pretty quickly at the pump as companies will try to counterbalance oil costs by charging gas consumers more, Jeberaj said. At this point, there hasn’t been a notable change in gas prices since Thursday.