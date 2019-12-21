EXCLUSIVE: High school students show ‘baller’ act of kindness

In a story you'll only see on KNWA, two local basketball teams come together to remind us winning isn't everything.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Two basketball teams unite, teaching a lesson on how it’s not always about winning or losing.

The Ozark Hillbillies headed to Springdale to take on the Shiloh Christian Saints on Tuesday, December 17.

It was a game that completely changed after both teams came together for a rare moment, where players on one team allowed a player on the opposing side, to have their moment in the spotlight.

Below is a video of Tuesday’s game courtesy of Alyssa Henley:

Shiloh Christian Sophomore Caleb Cooper has Down Syndrome, but he’s not letting that stop him from doing what he loves and neither is anyone else — and that’s to play basketball.

Shiloh Christian Head Basketball Coach Chuck Davis said he always makes sure Caleb plays, but Tuesday night’s game, in particular, was one to remember.

The Ozark kids, they really showed their character. Chuck Davis, Shiloh Christian Head Basketball Coach

“Whenever I got the ball, I dribbled down the court, and I got eight points,” Caleb said. “The boys on the bench were cheering me on and I’m like, ‘alright alright.'”

Caleb said it was the game of a lifetime and it made him happy to see how friendly the Ozark players were.

“It felt awesome,” he said.

Ozark Head Coach Brad Johnson said he and his team had no clue what was unfolding when Caleb stepped on the court.

“We’re in the middle of a game and both teams are getting after it and he subs in Caleb,” Johnson said. “I actually didn’t know and our kids started showing an act of kindness through something that wasn’t even rehearsed.”

Ozark Sophomore Duke Walker said this was something he has never experienced.

“When he came in it wasn’t about winning anymore, it was just about seeing him have fun,” Walker said.

This random act of kindness is unprecedented, said Davis. “Moments like that kind of show us ‘hey this is a little bigger than basketball.‘”

Both teams embraced the situation giving us the perfect reminder of how winning’s not everything — it’s sometimes letting someone else have their moment.