CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — A homeowner’s surveillance cameras captured the moment a tornado rumbled just north of his house in Cave Springs.

The first video is a Nest doorbell camera facing north from the Otter Creek Subdivision in Cave Springs.

The second video is a Nest surveillance camera facing northeast.

Si Corbin and his family were safe during the storm and his home didn’t sustain any damage.

Neighbors had fences and trees down.

Map Courtesy: Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff

Check out this close call!