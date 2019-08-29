EXCLUSIVE: Woman gifted new wheelchair for travel after town receives ADA complaints

In the past, Teresa Caraway had to steer her manual wheelchair backward to get where she needed to go

GREENLAND, Ark. (KNWA) — A Greenland woman frustrated with sidewalks in town has been gifted an electric wheelchair to help her better navigate through town.

In the past, Teresa Caraway had to steer her manual wheelchair backward to get where she needed to go. She said the sidewalks are so bumpy and cracked she couldn’t navigate forward.

Someone unbeknownst to Caraway gave her the wheelchair.

Caraway said she was ecstatic.

“Someone… said they had an electric wheelchair… and wanted to gift it to me… . I was speechless at first… ,” Caraway said.

Greenland Mayor Bill Groom said the sidewalks are along a state highway, therefore the city, by law, can’t conduct necessary repairs.

Rather, the city is expanding a different sidewalk to make it in compliance with ADA to assist Caraway.