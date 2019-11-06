Expanded Polystyrene Foam ban passes in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville City Council members voted unanimously, 8-0, on the third final reading Tuesday night, Nov. 5, to enact an expanded regulation regarding the use of styrofoam.

Beginning May 1, 2020, all styrofoam used in every-day food service will be banned in the city.

The regulation applies to restaurants; hotels; grocery stores with delis or food bars; cafeterias; convenience stores; coffee, tea, and donut shops; caterers; and any other prepared, ready-to-eat food or drink providers, according to the legislation.

Polystyrene is commonly referred to as its brand name, styrofoam.

Read the full text here.

