Experience Fayetteville releases statement after shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Lights of the Ozarks will be held on Sunday, December 8, despite Saturday’s (Dec. 7) shooting.
Experience Fayetteville posted on Facebook the following statement:
Earlier today, Mayor Lioneld Jordan spoke of wanting everyone in the Fayetteville community to embrace each other with compassion during this difficult time. With that sentiment in mind, and after consulting with the Fayetteville Police Department to ensure everyone’s safety, the Lights of the Ozarks will be held tonight on the downtown square.
With heavy hearts, the Fayetteville Advertising & Promotion Commission and Experience Fayetteville staff wish to express our deepest condolences to Officer Stephen Carr’s family. The brave men and women of the Fayetteville Police Department work tirelessly to keep our community safe, and we are forever grateful for their service and sacrifice.
As the Fayetteville community mourns, we continue to love one another and will always be a welcoming community for all.Experience Fayetteville