Exposing kids to S.T.E.A.M. fields in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Friday (November 8) is National S.T.E.A.M. Day, which stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. A local museum works every day to cultivate a love of these fields in children of all ages.

Over one million people have visited the Amazeum in Bentonville since it opened in 2015. Marketing manager, Paul Stolt said he has heard a lot of feedback from the families that visit.

“They’re happy and excited that there’s a place where they can come and engage and experience as a family,” Stolt said. “They’re learning but they’re also very, very heavily engaged in play.”

Stolt said that while the play is fun for the children, it sparks the questions necessary to become the next generation of innovators.

“How can it be different?” Stolt said. “How can it be better? How can I be the person to find a solution to something that may not even be a problem yet?”

The Amazeum is open on Mondays and Wednesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It’s closed on Tuesdays.

Members and kids under two get in free. Nonmember adults and kids can get in for $9.50.