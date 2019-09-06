Faith communities in Fayetteville band together

"These are our neighbors, these are our friends, these are our colleagues, and it is important for us to provide a sense of welcome and a sense of safety"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Faith communities are coming together to offer sanctuary to immigrants.

On Thursday, September 5, a group of local congregations and individuals publicly launched the Northwest Arkansas New Sanctuary Network.

This group pledges to stand with immigrants who are threatened by deportation.

According to Rector Evan Garner at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville, his church is one of three in this area ready to provide a place for people in the community.

He said this is important not only as people of faith but also as members of a community because those in Northwest Arkansas should not be worried about a knock at the door.

“There is worry and we cannot be a healthy and wholesome community if our neighbors are living in fear,” Rector Garner said.

State Senator Bart Hester said he knows the church is called to love but he is not going to condone a city in Arkansas openly violating federal law.

“If you are being a sanctuary city or you are a sanctuary home you are clearly violating the law of the land,” Sen. Hester said. “Which in my opinion is violating the law of God.”

Sen. Hester said he knows Arkansans are compassionate people but at the end of the day they have to follow the law.

Current members of the coalition open for sanctuary include: