Fall tablescape ideas ahead of the holidays

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — With the fall season in full swing and the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays knocking at your door, you may find yourself looking for ways to add a creative touch to your home decor or host a festive dinner gathering.

Lifestyle influencer and blogger Meredith Wheeler of the blog Tiny Bits of Happiness stopped by KNWA Today to share a few tips on ways to make sure your holiday table is dressed to impress. Wheeler shared that you don’t have to break the bank when it comes to creating memorable decor that leaves a lasting impression.

“Really a lot of things you can get at your local grocery store or paper store. Just have faith in yourself, remembering that imperfect is best,” said Wheeler.

Everything is in the small details, as you can add flare with simple things like foliage, fresh fruit, pumpkins, and the possibilities are simply endless. Meredith will also be teaching a hand lettering workshop as part of an upcoming Ladies Night Out event on Sunday, November 17th, hosted by White Tail Tents at Blowing Springs Park in Bella Vista. For more on Meredith’s work, be sure to visit her website.