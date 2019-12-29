Families enjoy Skatemas Break at The Jones Center

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Jones Center welcomed families to test out their ice-skating skills at this year’s Skatemas Break.

The event wrapped up on Saturday with a showing of the classic holiday movie “A Christmas Story.”

“It gives families an opportunity to come and skate. We offer it at a reduce price — it’s only $3 — which is significantly lower than normal, so it gives families the opportunity to do this that normally maybe wouldn’t,” said Hunter Rogers with The Jones Center.

While Skatemas Break has ended, The Jones Center continues to offer ice skating year-round.

