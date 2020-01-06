Family donates a cooling device, allowing families more time to grieve

"They can stay with them the entire time," Heather Bailey said. "They can hold them just like they normally would any infant."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A mother lost her twin babies shortly after giving birth to them and now she is donating a device to hospitals.

During the middle of what seemed like a normal pregnancy, Michelle Hurst gave birth to premature twins, Chandler and Paisley.

After the heartbreaking loss of the twins, Hurst and her husband spent a few hours with them, taking pictures, and trying to take in what they could— but the time to say goodbye came way too quickly.

“When we lost Chandler and Paisley, we became apart of this so to speak lost community,” Hurst said.

After going through this tragedy, the Hurst family learned about CuddleCots — a bassinet cooling system that allows families who have suffered the loss of a baby to spend more time with their child.

There is a part of the device that has a motor and a fan and it actually cools water, which goes into a pad and the pad is placed up next to the infant to keep them cool. Heather Bailey, Washington Regional Medical Center

“When we heard about these devices my husband and I both knew this would’ve been something that would’ve brought so much comfort to us,” Hurst said. “It would have given us more time with our children.”

Now, Hurst and her husband raise money to purchase the devices through the Chandler and Paisley Skies Foundation.

Recently they donated one to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

“We knew that’s what we wanted the mission of our foundation to be,” Hurst said. “We wanted to provide these devices to hospitals so parents would have this benefit.”

Washington Regional Medical Center Women and Infant Services Director Heather Bailey said this device will be so important at the hospital.

“They can stay with them the entire time and they can hold them just like they normally would any infant,” Bailey said.

Hurst said she is glad to be able to give these devices because they will give grieving families the gift of time.

“Take the time that you need,” Hurst said. “Take pictures, hold your babies, and make those memories while you can.”

The name of the foundation, Chandler and Pasiely Skies, was inspired by the pink and blue skies the Hurst family noticed after the loss of the twins.

Hurst said now each time they see a colorful sky, they know the twins are watching over them and waiting for them in Heaven.