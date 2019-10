The party will be hosted at Cisterna Park Saturday, Oct. 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — The 2019 Unexpected will kick off with a block party for all ages.

The party will be hosted at Cisterna Park Saturday, Oct. 5 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Those who attend will enjoy performances, art activities and shopping. Food trucks will be on site. A free concert performed by National Park Radio will happen at 5 p.m.

The party is a partnership with Future School of Fort Smith.