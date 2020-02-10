Family remembers loved one after deadly shooting

NORTHWEST, ARK. (KNWA) — A Northwest Arkansas family recalls the memories of the man who was shot and killed by his wife in Springdale last week.

Loved ones in grief after the sudden death of Cody Jordan.

“It was a shock… complete shock! Cody likes to joke and I thought it was a joke at first,” said Jessica Chamberlin, Jordan’s sister.

“He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, four wheeling but above all he loved his kids.”

“Cody was a big old teddy bear, a pest, a momma’s boy. He was an amazing person. He was funny and he would always make people laugh,” said his sister Vanessa Osburn.

Jordan was shot and killed by his wife, Patricia Jordan at a Springdale home on Shorty Hill Road February 1. The Washington County Sheriff’s office said Jordan told deputies she thought the gun was unloaded before pointing it at her husband and pulling the trigger. ​

“It hasn’t set it for me yet. It’s still shocking. I’m still waiting for him to pull into the driveways at mommas,” said Osburn. ​

His sisters said their final goodbyes Friday at Jordan’s funeral service. He was buried at Friendship Cemetery a few graves away from his baby girl and his grandma.

“It was really emotional, final, knowing that he was actually gone,” said Chamberlin “We put his everyday clothes on because that is what Cody would have wanted. He was that kind of a person. He didn’t dress up. He didn’t want you to dress up for him. He wanted you to be you.”

Chamberlin said they were a close-knit family. ​”I should have called him sooner but I lost that opportunity to make him laugh or smile.”

Jordan leaves behind five children, and his sisters said they will make sure they know their father.

“He literally took a bullet for them. He literally took a bullet for his kids because all he wanted was to take them with him that night.” Chamberlin said all she wants now is justice for her brother.