Family’s home turned into an “island” from flash flooding, family stranded

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) –– A local family is stranded inside their home after floodwater rise around them.

Keith Sharp, a resident of Cave Springs moved into his new home with his wife and two kids about a year ago knowing there was the chance for flooding.

“Our house is literally an island,” Sharp said. “We knew something like this was possible but did think it would happen.”

Sharp and his family have no way of leaving due to the rushing water around his home.

“We have about a foot of water in our basement right now,” Sharp said. “If we were to leave, we would need a really powerful boat or a helicopter.”

Sharp added the creek is just feet away from his front door.

“We have been sitting here watching the debris float past our house,” Sharp said. “There is a pumpkin patch that was flooded out and we have been seeing pumpkin float down the river.”

KNWA Chief Meteorologist, Dan Skoff said some areas have been hit with over 9 inches of rain based on radar estimates. He said the estimates are matching up with rain gages in the impacted areas.

Below are radar estimated precipitation totals.