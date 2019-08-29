Farmington couple loses custody of foster child; accused of child endangerment

Adoption care specialist: "a kid that would be from a third world country, like Ethiopia,"

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA) — A young child was removed from a foster home because of possible inadequate health care and his foster parents were arrested, according to two state agencies who investigated the situation.

On August 22, Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Department of Human Services investigated a case in Farmington that involved a foster child, 7, who had been recently removed from the home.

The foster parents, Brien Reed Hall, 40, and Veronica Hall, 39, of Farmington, were arrested Tuesday, August 27, for felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. The Hall’s are accused of keeping a child at a level of what’s considered “inadequate health,” according to the preliminary probable cause report.

The seven-year-old boy, who weighed 35 pounds and is 3-feet-8-inches tall, was taken to Arkansas Children’s Northwest where he was diagnosed as being malnourished, according to the report.

The child was described as frail and lean, “a kid that would be from a third world country, like Ethiopia,” according to adoption care specialists. The agency said they have pictures of the shirtless frail child where his rib and hip bones protrude and “shoulder blades all easily visible under the skin.”

The report states the couple had a total of seven children, between the ages of 4 and 15. Four children are biological or adopted, and the other two are foster children. All the children are now in the care of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. The Hall’s were told they would be arrested after DHS removed all the children from the home.

Brien and Veronica Hall were interviewed at the Farmington Police Department. Brien told investigators he was a truck driver and was often away from the home and his wife stayed at home with the children. Brien said, “they had talked about seeking medical attention for the child, but never made it past a conversation,” according to the document.

The Halls did not give a reason as to why they did not seek medical attention for the child’s low weight, according to the report.

Investigators asked Veronica, “why the malnourished foster child was treated differently from her other children … was on a restricted diet … no attempt to seek medical attention for his weight….” Veronica refused to answer the question and then asked to speak to her attorney,” according to the report.

Brien and Veronica Hall have each posted a $15,000 bond for felony endangering the welfare of a child and were released late Wednesday night from the Washington County Jail. They are due in court on September 27.