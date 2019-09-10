Farmington dental office damaged by fire

Fire Marshall believes arson is the cause of fire Monday night

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA) — Farmington fire was dispatched to River Dental at 19 W Main Street on Monday, September 9, at around 11:20 p.m.

PHOTOS: Fire damage River Dental office, Farmington

The 911 call came from someone who said they saw smoke, according to Farmington Police Capt. Mike Wilbanks and the fire marshal is taking over the investigation.

Employees at a neighboring business on West Main Street said they saw yellow police tape around the dental building and two Farmington police units on the scene as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police said the dental building was not burned down, but it was damaged.

No one was in the building, according to police.