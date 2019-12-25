Farmington family asks for help finding their missing teen

"We need your prayers and for God to just intervene right now for our family"

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA) — What was supposed to be a pleasant holiday has been cut short for one Farmington family.

Lexie, 16, had been home since Saturday, December 21, and by Monday morning, December 23, she was missing.

“Last night [Sunday] I checked on her before heading to bed, around midnight, and she was sound to sleep in her bed,” her mom said. “This morning [Monday], however, when my husband got up to head to work, at 5:15 a.m., he found that she was gone.”

The couple has filed a missing person report with Farmington police.

Lexie is 5-feet-2-inches in height, weighs 94 pounds, has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

If you have any information that may help find her you’re asked to call 479-249-1269, or Farmington police at 479-267-3411.