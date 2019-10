FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA) — The Farmington Planning Commission will review a proposed subdivision near Farmington High School at a meeting Monday evening, Oct. 28.

The project area is 75-acres of mostly pasture land. It is located along the north side of Clyde Carnes Road. Existing zoning allows for single-family residential developments with lot sizes of 10,000 square feet or more.

The proposed development would also have a detention pond in the southwest corner.