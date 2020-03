GARFIELD, Ark. (KNWA) — A one-vehicle accident on Highway 62 killed a young child early Monday morning and sent another person to the hospital with severe injuries.

At 6:29 a.m. the vehicle crossed the center line and entered oncoming traffic then traversed down an embankment. The vehicle finally struck a tree and came to rest.

It is unknown what exactly caused the accident at this time.

The girl was 1 year old.