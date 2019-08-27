Father-daughter duo win lottery prizes

Their winning tickets were purchased from Parrott Bay Trading Post in Tumbling Shoals





TUMBLING SHOALS, Ark. (KNWA) — A father and daughter each won lottery prizes by playing the same game.

Jessie Joyner and his daughter Emily Rathbun both played Arkansas Progressive Jackpot $5 fast play games and won more than a total of $57,000, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Joyner won $37,432 and Rathbun won $19,702, according to the lottery.

Their winning tickets were purchased from Parrott Bay Trading Post in Tumbling Shoals.

“I don’t play the lottery often but decided to buy a ticket while waiting in line at the store,” Rathbun said in a news release from the lottery.

Rathbun said she plans to pay student loans with her winning, according to the lottery.

Her father, who has played the lottery since 2009 said, “I was happy for my daughter when she told me the great news… I waited until today to claim my prize because I didn’t want to take any unscheduled paid time off,” the release states.





