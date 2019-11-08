Fayetteville Animal Services 8th Annual Free Cat Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The eighth annual Free Cat Friday is today Friday, November 8.

The goal of this promotion is to empty cages at the Fayetteville Animal Shelter and make matches between City residents and shelter cats and kittens.

Over the past eight years, the Fayetteville Animal Shelter has found new homes for almost 500 cats and kittens through the Free Cat Friday event alone. “We find that people want to give homes to these cats and kittens, and our adopters find it really rewarding to be a part of a large community effort to save lives,” Lentz said.

All of the available cats and kittens will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated prior to going to their new forever home.