Fayetteville Animal Services brings back V-Day puppy grams

KNWA

by: Peyton Knott

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — This Valentine’s Day surprise your special someone with a puppy-gram from Fayetteville Animal Services.

For a suggested minimum $30 donation, your person of choice will receive a ten minute visit from a shelter dog complete with a long stem rose and a card acknowledging your charitable donation.

Senders can choose to send a large or small dog but will need to make sure puppy-grams are allowed at the desired location.

Sign up to send a puppy-gram at Fayetteville Animal Services located at 1640 S. Armstrong Ave. or by phone at (479) 444-3456.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss