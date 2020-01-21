Fayetteville Animal Services brings back V-Day puppy grams

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — This Valentine’s Day surprise your special someone with a puppy-gram from Fayetteville Animal Services.

For a suggested minimum $30 donation, your person of choice will receive a ten minute visit from a shelter dog complete with a long stem rose and a card acknowledging your charitable donation.

Senders can choose to send a large or small dog but will need to make sure puppy-grams are allowed at the desired location.

Sign up to send a puppy-gram at Fayetteville Animal Services located at 1640 S. Armstrong Ave. or by phone at (479) 444-3456.