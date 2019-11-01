Fayetteville Animal Services hosting annual Free Cat Friday next week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The eighth annual Free Cat Friday is coming to Fayetteville on Friday, November 8.

The goal of this promotion is to empty cages at the Fayetteville Animal Shelter and make matches between City residents and shelter cats and kittens.



“We currently have almost 30 cats and kittens needing loving homes,” said Justine Lentz, animal services superintendent. “This can be a really slow time of year for adoptions, so we want to encourage people who have been thinking about adopting a cat or kitten to come visit us.”



All of the available cats and kittens will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated prior to going to their new forever home. The shelter will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 8, and all the cats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, so shelter staff recommends that adopters get there early.

The shelter is also encouraging people to fill out their adoption applications in advance so the staff has time to get the application approved before the event.

Applications can be picked up at the shelter, located at 1640 S. Armstrong Avenue in Fayetteville, or on the animal shelter’s website: www.fayetteville-ar.gov/adoptapet.