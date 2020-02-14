Fayetteville Animal Shelter puppy grams for Valentine’s Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — This Valentine’s Day, dogs at the Northwest Arkansas Animal Shelter are getting a little love with puppy grams.

A $30 donation buys your loved one a 10-minute visit with a small or large dog.

Brianna Beckman received a puppy gram.

“I mean to have a puppy come and literally come visit you at your apartment like that’s such a great idea to get the animals out and also to get people to just come and want to adopt animals,” Beckman said.

“This one lady was like this is the best thing to happen to me this morning. First thing in the morning, this is awesome. And the dogs have been great,” Vet Valerie Henley said. “Our staff tries to pick out really good dogs to go that obviously won’t bark the whole time.”

All of the puppy grams are available for adoption.

This puppy’s name is Cassidy. If you would like to adopt her, just call the Fayetteville Animal Shelter.