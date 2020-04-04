Fayetteville-based company offers protective eyewear to healthcare workers & the public

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville-based ViewMax Solutions LLC, developers of Ease-In-Shields, dual-patented protective eyewear for the dental industry, is using its products to help protect healthcare workers and the general public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release sent to KNWA/KFTA from Ease-In-Shields, it states the company’s protective system has been designed to accommodate variations in facial size and shape.

Ease-In-Shields also is able to be used with virtually all types, shapes, and sizes of eyewear, glasses, or magnification loupes and come with a head strap for use without eyewear, the release states.

Ease-In-Shields provides vision protection, along with hygienic placement, and removal without the need to remove loupes or eyewear from your face, according to the release.

The Ease-In-Shields protection against COVID-19 will not block breathing through N-95 masks or any other breathing medical mask, the release states.

