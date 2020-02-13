Fayetteville bookstore set to close

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An independent bookstore on Dickson Street in Fayetteville is set to close its doors later this month.

Nightbird Books will close on February 29, the owner announced on the store’s website.

“I’m very sad to let you know that Nightbird Books will be closing on February 29th. I’ve loved every minute of owning a bookstore in this community and I hope we have contributed something to you as well,” read the post from Lisa Sharp.

Between now and February 22, all items will be 30 percent off. From February 24-29, everything will be 40 percent off. Sales do not apply to consignment items.

The post says any leftover books will be donated to Little Free Libraries and other, similar organizations.

Nightbird Books moved from its previous location on Dickson Street in 2014 when the local apparel company Fayettechill took over the space. The bookstore remained in the same building, but in a smaller area tucked behind the clothing store.