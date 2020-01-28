Fayetteville cat cafe set to close

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A cafe in Fayetteville that partners with local shelters and rescues to get homeless cats adopted is set to close its doors this weekend, the non-profit announced on Facebook.

Purr Catfe says it’s helped adopt out more than 560 cats since opening in 2016. It offers visitors unlimited hot coffee or tea for a small donation, as well as endless amounts of ‘purr therapy’ for an $8 entry fee.

“We are so grateful that what started out as a one year project turned into four years of finding wonderful forever homes for our local cats,” said founder Lauren Clingenpeel. “As we wrap up Purr & celebrate the kind humans who made it all possible, we know that Purr was just the beginning of a lifelong commitment to our cats & our community. It’s hard to say goodbye to this place, but it’s time to move onward & upward so we can do even more for both.”

On its Facebook page, the cafe says its last days will be Friday, January 31, through Sunday, February 2, with free entry and all merchandise discounted to $1.

All money raised this weekend will go to a medical fund for Beans, a previous adoption from Purr who’s currently struggling with heart complications.

Purr Catfe had previously announced it would close on February 16, but the group says all but a few of its cats have since been adopted, and any still at the shop next week will be taken care of through a local rescue.

The organization says Purr Catfe will transition into Purr Project NWA, a foster-based rescue serving special needs and at-risk cats from Fayetteville shelters.

Purr Catfe is located at 1641 W. 15th Street in Fayetteville.