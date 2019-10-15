Fayetteville City Council agenda items on Tuesday

http://accessfayetteville.granicus.com/GeneratedAgendaViewer.php?view_id=14&event_id=2262

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Up for discussion at Fayetteville’s city council meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 15, includes curbing Styrofoam usage, entertainment district boundaries, baseball complex development at Kessler Mountain, and driveway set-backs.

The discussion continues for creating boundaries for an Entertainment District in the city of Fayetteville. If approved, drinking alcoholic beverages is designated places would be allowed. Last month, the council tabled this item.

A budget adjustment of more than $140,000 is being requested for the Kessler Mountain Regional Park Baseball Complex. This is for the installation of synthetic turf and for administrative services for the complex and parking lot. The overall plan calls for a resolution to “approve the purchase and installation of synthetic turf … $547,140 plus taxes and freight charges.” The second part of the resolution is to hire Garver, LLC, — $438,950 — to survey, design, engineering, architectural and construction administration services for the addition of the four-field complex and parking lot. The overall construction project is expected to be completed by late 2021. The project is budgeted at $7.87 million and will be paid for by an approved Fayetteville voter bond issue from April 2019, according to the city’s website. Kessler Mountain Regional Park is on more than 600 acres in southwest Fayetteville, at 2600 W. Judge Cummings Road.

The city looks to enact the elimination of Styrofoam products, such as plates, bowls, clamshells, cups and similar items. In May, the city talked about making this ban city-wide. The ban is to take effect in November.

In rezoning, the city proposed a driveway and garage ordinance that limits the size of residential driveway setbacks and discourages building front-facing double car garages. Also, the ordinance would amend driveway and parking standards for four or less parking spaces

The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on October 15 at 113 West Mountain, City Hall Room 219.

