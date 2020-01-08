Fayetteville city council moving forward with 2040 plan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The city of Fayetteville has moved forward with parts of its 2040 plan.

The full plan is a nearly 300-page plan and the city council focused on a transportation map and a revised master street plan for the city.

The active transportation plan map was approved in a 6 to 2 vote. This will focus on trails and walkability for the city.

Kyle Smith with the Fayetteville City Council says planning ahead is important for a growing city like Fayetteville.

“A lot of these projects take years of design and engineering before construction even begins so if we don’t start looking at those now, we’ll find ourselves in a position where we won’t be able to keep up. So it is important that we’re looking 10-15-20 years out and not just our immediate needs,” Smith says.