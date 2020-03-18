Fayetteville City Council recommends county jail release non-violent inmates amid coronavirus outbreak

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville city leaders called on the Washington County Jail to release certain pre-trial inmates during the coronavirus outbreak.

A single coronavirus case at the jail could prove disastrous, said Kyle Smith, a Fayetteville City Council Member. As of Tuesday, 658 inmates were in the jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We have this particularly-large population of people who don’t have an option to self-quarantine,” Smith said.

This week, Smith and his fellow council members passed a resolution to encourage the city to release non-violent inmates who haven’t year been convicted of a crime.

“This is just a resolution expressing the view of the city,” Smith said. “We don’t have the authority to manage the jail. That’s all the sheriff’s job.”

Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell said the jail is already releasing nonviolent inmates who have misdemeanor charges, but the sheriff’s office is expanding the criteria because of the virus.

“The sheriff doesn’t have the authority to release felons,” Cantrell said. “We’re identifying a list now of people that may have a medical condition that can put them at higher risk, anybody here that’s in the elderly category.”

The jail is preparing to keep the virus from spreading to inmates who can’t be released, Cantrell said.

“We’re being extra diligent,” Cantrell said. “We’re trying to make sure we hit all the surfaces that come in contact, hand contact, and trying to limit exposure from people coming in.”

The hope is that all who can be released will be released, Smith said, and he wants support from other local governments.

“I hope that the quorum court will meet and have a similar deliberation and come to the same conclusion we did,” Smith said.