Fayetteville City Council to hear amended driveway ordinance at Nov. 5 meeting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville City Council will re-visit an ordinance that would regulate the size of driveways.

The ordinance is drumming up a lot of attention from the public and several lawyers.

It would reduce driveway widths and require garages to be further from the street, and it caused quite the controversy at a council meeting on October 15.

“This notion that the city is trying to force this on people is manufactured. It’s not true,” council member Matthew Petty explained. “The truth is, this affects a very small minority of the city and it’s completely — there’s so many options to avoid the impacts.”

According to the city, the purpose of the ordinance is to promote walkability, encourage traditional town form, and help stormwater runoff issues.

“Anyone who has told someone else that the city is trying to eliminate two-car garages across the town has spread something that is incorrect,” Petty said.

In an email correspondence, City Attorney Kit Williams says there’s another proposed amendment.

The amendment, which city council member Sloan Scroggins will propose, would primarily affect downtown zoning districts that allow very narrow lots of 18 to 30 feet.

Fayetteville Attorney Erik Danielson said even with this amendment, he stands behind his clients who are concerned this would take away their property rights.

“Anything that would degrade property owners rights we stand against,” he said. “If passed, [it] could cost those individuals around $1 million. And that’s just one instance. One property owner.”

KNWA obtained a letter to Mayor Lioneld Jordan and the city council, where Williams says at least six attorneys have contacted him objecting the ordinance, and threatening to sue the city if it passes.

“There are several major developers in town that have made major purchases of land, they’ve been working on them…but they’re not necessarily going to get to all of the land they purchased in a year. That’s one thing that makes me a little concerned,” Williams said at the Oct. 15 meeting.

The city council meeting will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 5. at 5:30 p.m.