Fayetteville dispensary doesn’t pass inspection

KNWA

The dispensary is located on McConnell Avenue near the Washington County Fairgrounds

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The first dispensary in Fayetteville will open later than initially planned.

Acanza Health in Fayetteville was inspected Thursday, Sept. 5 by Alcoholic Beverage Control officials, but didn’t pass the inspection.

Randi Hernandez, C-E-O of the dispensary said they need to finalize a few things before getting approved by ABC, but didn’t specify what needs to be improved.

Once inspections are passed, Hernandez will open the shop.

The dispensary is located on McConnell Avenue near the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss