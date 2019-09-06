Fayetteville dispensary doesn’t pass inspection

The dispensary is located on McConnell Avenue near the Washington County Fairgrounds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The first dispensary in Fayetteville will open later than initially planned.

Acanza Health in Fayetteville was inspected Thursday, Sept. 5 by Alcoholic Beverage Control officials, but didn’t pass the inspection.

Randi Hernandez, C-E-O of the dispensary said they need to finalize a few things before getting approved by ABC, but didn’t specify what needs to be improved.

Once inspections are passed, Hernandez will open the shop.

