The owners are wanting to open by early September

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A dispensary may soon open in Fayetteville.

Scott Hardin, spokesperson for Alcoholic Beverage Control said the owners are wanting to open the dispensary by early September, but their store must first pass an inspection.

Alcoholic Beverage Control has received a request for a final inspection of Acanza Health, Hardin said.

The inspection is being scheduled.