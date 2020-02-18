Fayetteville FOP looks to send Officer Carr’s friends to Washington, D.C. ceremony

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Officers killed in the line of duty will be honored in our nation’s capital later this year.

The Fayetteville Fraternal Order of Police wants to send Officer Stephen Carr’s partner and three of his closest officer friends to attend the event.

Officer Carr was shot and killed in December while sitting in his patrol car behind the Fayetteville Police Department.

During police week in May, Carr’s name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“You know, we’ve gone on with our daily lives more or less but Stephen’s thought of every day,” FOP President Nick White says. “For us to honor him in this way is a huge deal but it’s also just one more piece of the closure puzzle that we’re hoping to add to his partners and his friends”

A GoFundMe page has been created to help cover all of the trip for those officers.

A link to the GoFundMe can be found here.