Fayetteville honors retiring police chief

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville celebrated the career of its long-time police chief.

Greg Tabor has been Fayetteville Police Chief since 2006. He’s been with the department since 1985.

Tabor said today’s ceremony brought back a lot of old memories from his time on the force.

“I’ve probably forgotten more stories than I remember. But it’s been a great career for me. I don’t know why I made the decision to be a police officer all those years ago, but it was definitely the right decision,” Tabor says

Tabor’s last day will be September 22nd.

Deputy Chief Mike Reynolds will serve as interim chief until the mayor hires a new one.