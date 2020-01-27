Fayetteville is the 7th worst small city for football fans, study says

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – SEPTEMBER 14: Arkansas Razorback football team walks to the stadium and greets fans before a game against Colorado State Rams at Razorback Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) —Fayetteville is the 7th-worst small city for football fans, according to a report released on Monday.

Fayetteville ranks No. 234 overall out of 245 in a list of 2020’s Best & Worst Cities for Football Fans released by the personal-finance website WalletHub.

The city ranks 21st overall in ‘College Football Fan Engagement’ but is near the bottom of the list in ‘Performance Level of College Football (FBS & FCS) Teams,’ coming in at 220th.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are a combined 4-20 in the past two seasons under former head coach Chad Morris and former interim coach Barry Lunney Jr.

Tickets in Fayetteville rank near the more expensive end — 192nd — and the ‘College Football Stadium Capacity’ is listed at 58th.

The company’s rankings are based on these and other metrics, including ‘Number of Coaches in Past 10 Seasons’ and ‘Number of College Football (FBS & FCS) Conference Championship Wins.’

