Arkansas judge sentences man to more than 17 years for child exploitation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A 24-year-old Washington man was sentenced after being found guilty by a jury in Fayetteville of the production and receipt of child pornography, according to a release from the Western District of Arkansas Department of Justice.

Kyle Paul Vance was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison without the possibility of parole followed by 15 years of supervised release.

According to court records, a concerned father went to the Gravette Police Department to report that an individual, later identified as Vance, solicited sexually-explicit images of his 9-year-old daughter via Facebook Messenger.

The FBI took over the investigation and obtained a search warrant for Vance’s Facebook records.

According to the release, records obtained by law enforcement included a Facebook Messenger conversation in which Vance solicited sexually-explicit photos from the girl.

The FBI executed a search warrant on Vance’s home in Washington and interviewed the 24-year-old, who admitted to engaging in online conversations with minors and receiving nude images of underage females, according to the release.

United States District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing.