Fayetteville library expansion construction continues

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville library is moving towards the next big phase in expansion and it involves connecting the main library to the new building under construction.

​The buildings are being built independent from each other, but in just a few weeks that will change. The glass wall, near the tech service area, will be knocked out and the two buildings will be joined. ​​

Construction to double the size of the library started back in March. The $49 million project includes adding an additional 85,000 square feet to the current space. It also includes a multi-purpose room that will seat 750 people, a teaching kitchen, an innovation center, and audio recording studios. The Director of Facilities and Sustainability Sam Palmer said a staff area is now being cleared to make way for the wall to be taken down. ​

“They are completing the decking on level 200 just outside these windows and they are going to connect the two buildings and make them one. All of the staffing areas that we have here are going to be converted to public space,” said Palmer.

Crews will also be cutting a large hole in the ceiling of the tech service area to add a new spiral staircase. Palmer said the majority of the steel to create the skeletal core of the building is in place, And in the next few weeks, the multi-purpose room will have a roof and all its walls. Palmer said the project is right on track to be completed on October 9th of next year.