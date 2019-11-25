Fayetteville man arrested for burglary, fraudulent use of credit card

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville Police Department arrested a man for breaking into an apartment and attempting to use a stolen credit card.

Carrington Williams, 31, was arrested for residential burglary, theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police responded to the report of a residential burglary on November 5. The caller reported he received a fraud alert from his credit card provider for $1,910.

The victim told officers that earlier in the day, he took trash to the dumpster and left the front door unlocked and slightly ajar.

He noticed Williams wearing a gray/black hoodie walking past him when he took the trash to the dumpster. Williams was aslo driving a car with bullet holes in the hood.

Police learned of two later uses of the credit card with the same subject wearing the same clothes.

Two weeks later, police responded to Gregg and North Street for a traffic collision. Police noticed one of the cars involved was Williams’ car with the bullet holes in the hood and wearing the same hoodie.

Williams was questioned and booked into the jail for the charges listed above.