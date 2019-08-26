Fayetteville man arrested for DWI after driving on train tracks and causing accident

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Fayetteville man faces multiple charges after driving while intoxicated on train tracks and then causing an accident on Sunday, August 25.

Trevor Lilley, 24, faces charges of DWI, leaving the scene of an injury accident, criminal trespassing, open container, reckless driving and failure to yield.

According to a preliminary report, police responded to 660 W. MLK in Fayetteville for an injury accident at 1:19 a.m.

Lilley tried to leave the scene but witnesses took the keys from his vehicle and handed them over to police.

The report states Lilley had two open beers in the center console. Witnesses stated Lilley was traveling westbound on the train tracks.

When he entered the roadway at the intersection of the train tracks and South Hill Avenue, he made contact with another vehicle.

Lilley attempted to flee the scene by placing the vehicle in reverse and backed away from the scene on the railroad tracks. However, Lilley’s car was lodged in trees and was unable to move.

The prelim states the passenger in the vehicle that Lilley hit sustained an injury to his ankle and was released from the scene.

At the completion of the sobriety tests, the officer asked how Lilley felt. Lilley replied, “that was the most drunk he had ever been.”

Lilley blew a .19 at the jail on a certified BAC machine.