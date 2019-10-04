Fayetteville man arrested for forgery and numerous counts of theft by receiving

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Fayetteville man was arrested for five counts of forgery and 19 counts of theft by receiving on Wednesday.

Ezra Jones, 40, was suspected of stealing a credit card earlier in the day at the Walmart on MLK in Fayetteville.

After officers made contact with Jones, he stated that he had accidentally taken the credit card that morning at Walmart and accidentally used the credit card.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located 14 credit cards in different names. Most of the cards were Visa’s, which money can be added to them like a debit/credit card.

Officers also found numerous checks that appeared fraudulent that were addressed to Jones. They also found a fake $100 bill folded up in a side compartment

Jones was arrested and booked into Washington County Detention Center.