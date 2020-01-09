Fayetteville man arrested for the intention to distribute meth

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced to over 15 years followed by five years of supervised release in federal prison for possession with intention to distribute meth.

Danny Witt, 50, was indicted by a federal grand jury in June of 2019 and entered a guilty plea in August of 2019.

In January of 2019, detectives learned that Witt was trafficking meth in the Northwest Arkansas area.

On January 7, 2019, knowing that Witt had a search waiver on file, detectives located and approached Witt in the parking lot of a motel in Fayetteville.

While speaking with Witt, he spontaneously admitted to having a firearm.

While Witt was being searched, detectives found four ounces of meth.