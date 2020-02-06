Fayetteville man arrested for theft, robbery and battery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man was arrested for theft, robbery, and battery after he was found shirtless on Washington Avenue.

According to a preliminary report, Gabriel Paul Arnn stole from The Glass Shop on College Avenue.

As he attempted to leave, one of the employees tried to stop him, according to police reports.

Arnn got in a fight with the employee that resulted in him losing his jacket and shirt.

The employee lost sight of Arnn who was last seen running towards Washington Avenue, according to police reports.

Arnn was found on Washington Avenue with cuts and abrasions on his body and a bite mark on his left wrist, according to police reports.

When police asked what happened, Arnn said he had been jumped by three people at his aunt’s apartment. He said they stole his clothes and phone.

Police took him back to the station and interviewed him where he denied being at The Glass Shop despite being identified on a surveillance video at the store.

Arnn was taken to Washington County Sheriff’s Office for booking.