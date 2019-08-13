Fayetteville man heading to federal prison for drug trafficking

He is convicted of distributing methamphetamine throughout Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to Western District attorney Duane “DAK” Kees.

Parolee Jermaine Donald, 35, of Fayetteville was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 13, to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, Kees stated.

Donald distributed methamphetamine throughout Northwest Arkansas during 2018, according to court documents. He sold the drug three times to undercover detectives during a controlled buy.

When Donald was arrested and his residence was searched, investigators found meth, cocaine, crack cocaine, paraphernalia and nearly $9,000 cash, Kees stated.

He was indicted in December 2018 and pleaded guilty during March 2019, according to court documents.