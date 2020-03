FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Fayetteville man is searching for a lost gray parrot that flew away.

Jerry Hollis says his African Gray Parrot named Frankie was spooked and flew away.

Frankie was last seen on Tumbleweed, which is just off of Wedington and Broyles.

Frankie is gray with bright red tail feathers. Hollis says he is offering a $1,000 reward.

You can contact Hollis at 479-283-6234 or 479-283-6843.