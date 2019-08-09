Fayetteville Mayor signs letter for gun control

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, a device called a “bump stock” is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. Some states and cities are taking the lead on banning bump stocks as efforts stall in Washington. The controversial device was used […]

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — 200 mayors, including Fayetteville’s, have signed a letter to United States Senators Mitch McConnell and Chuck Shumer, asking for immediate action on gun safety legislation.

The letter sent on behalf of the United States Conference of Mayors is to encourage McConnell and Shumer to address common sense gun laws.

It urges the Senators to call the Senate back to Washington to draft bipartisan gun legislation.

This comes after two mass shootings over the weekend that left 31 people dead.

In Feburary, the House of Representatives passed two bills to enhance background checks, prohibit unlicensed transfers of guns through unregulated sales, and give law enforcement more power to trace guns involved in crimes.

The group of 200 mayors said the Senate needs to pass these bills to increase safety in America.

“This is way beyond just politics, this is the right thing to do,” Mayor Jordan said. “This is how you start to keep a country safe and I am all supportive of that.”

Mayor Jordan said he hopes that our elected officials see that there is a problem that needs to be addressed and that our law makers need to be problem solvers at a time gun violence is at a peak.