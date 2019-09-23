Fayetteville names Mike Reynolds new police chief

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Mayor Lioneld Jordan announced the appointment of Mike Reynolds as the next Chief of the Fayetteville Police Department, effective immediately.

“Over the many years I have known and worked with Chief Reynolds, I have found him to be highly intelligent, direct, hardworking and always looking to bring new ideas on board to advance the work of the Fayetteville Police Department,” Jordan says. “Mike has a great sense of empathy and is always willing to look at different points of view, listen, gather facts and make thoughtful, educated decisions. I believe the best days of the police department lie ahead under his leadership as he will continue to build upon the foundation of excellence this City has always had from our Fayetteville Police Department.”

Mike Reynolds began his law enforcement career with the Fayetteville Police Department in July 1993.

During his 26 years of service, he has served the police department in many capacities, including as a patrol officer, field training officer, and detective. Mike Reynolds was promoted to his first supervisory rank of sergeant in March 2000, and he has risen up the ranks by serving as lieutenant (Feb. 2003-Jan. 2007), captain (Jan. 2007-Aug.2011), and deputy chief of police since September 2011.

For the past eight years, Reynolds has been responsible for the management of the police department’s operations (police officers, detectives, records management, dispatch and evidence).

Chief Reynolds received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Arkansas, and has attended numerous schools and training seminars during his career, including the FBI National Academy, Senior Management Institute for Police, Drug Enforcement Administration’s Drug Unit Commander’s School, United States Secret Service Dignitary Protective School, and the University of Arkansas’ Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion.

Reynolds has instructed courses for the Criminal Justice Institute, Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy, Fayetteville Police Department, and Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police on topics such as DWI Detection, Search and Seizure, Drug Enforcement, and Use of Force.

Chief Reynolds is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police where he serves as chairman of the legislative committee. Reynolds is also chairman of the Gulf Coast High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program for the State of Arkansas, and he serves on the Criminal Justice Coordinating Board for the Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Board.