Fayetteville National Cemetery expanding

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville National Cemetery is expanding by nearly an acre.

An additional .82 acres at the cemetery will add 2,095 full-casket burial sites, 450 in-ground cremations and room for 600 columbarium cremations.

Construction is scheduled to be complete in 2020.

“The Fayetteville National Cemetery has served the Arkansas Veteran community since 1867,” Cemetery Director Skip Solomon said. “With this new expansion project, our Veterans and their families will continue to have access to the burial benefits they have earned and deserve for decades to come.”

The land for the expansion was donated by the Regional National Cemetery Improvement Corporation. C&C Contracting in Alabama locked-in a $2.3 million contract for the construction.

During certain phases of this project, access to sections of the cemetery will be limited for safety purposes. The cemetery is open daily from sunrise to sunset.

Burial in a VA national cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces and Veterans who have met minimum active duty service requirements, as applicable by law and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.





