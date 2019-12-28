Fayetteville officials urging residents to stop feeding deer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The city of Fayetteville is working to control the deer population, especially in neighborhoods.

“It’s a very pleasant thing for us to see the deer,” said Fayetteville resident, Donna Higginbotham.

Donna and her husband Hugh like in an area surrounded by woods, which is home to many deer.

“In our case, they just wander out early evening to look around,” Hugh said. “We’re not having a problem.”

However, Fayetteville officials say the animals are a problem.

“We’ve had three accidents where a vehicle struck a deer crossing the street [this month],” said Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department. “We see them quite often throughout the year.”

“I think it’s important to keep them in their natural habitat because deer do not roam streets or sidewalks,” said David Carver, code compliance administrator for the city. “If you’ve ever hit a deer, you know how inconvenient that could be or also tragic.”

Carver said the city is collaborating with Arkansas Game and Fish to find ways to curb the issue.

“Predominately what this effort is is for what people should not do,” Carver said. “And that is the baiting and feeding of deer.”

While some people like to set food out to bring deer close, Carver said it’s actually against state regulations.

“By baiting and feeding deer, you are creating an unnatural for food and for congregation of these animals that does not occur in nature,” Carver said.

“I get why they do it because people think they’re fun and nice and kind of like pets,” said Fayetteville resident, Marci McEvoy. “At the same time, I don’t think it’s a good idea. They’ve got plenty of food.”

The Higginbothams said they don’t feed the deer themselves but like to enjoy them from a distance.

“We don’t want to curb them,” Donna said. “But we would like for the public to be warned that they do cross, just to protect the deer.”

Carver said if you are found feeding and baiting the deer, you’ll be notified by certified mail and will have ten days to remove the bait. After that, the violation will be forwarded to the city prosecutor’s office.