FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A person is out more than $2,300 due to fraudulent store transactions, according to Fayetteville police.

In February, the victim found six department store transactions on their account totaling more than $2,300.

Police would like to question two people in relation to the financial identity fraud case.

Their photos are below:

If you have information contact Detective Robbins at 479-587-3520, case number #2020-16677.